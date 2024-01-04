Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stocks plummet as investors stay cautious

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 04 Jan 2024, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 3886.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3868.4 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3899.35 and closed at 3892.5. The stock reached a high of 3923.75 and a low of 3879. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 106402.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4201.7 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 20894 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3868.4, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹3886.5

The current data of Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is 3868.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.47 percent, resulting in a net change of -18.1.

04 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.64%
3 Months4.49%
6 Months17.46%
YTD-6.18%
1 Year20.98%
04 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3886.5, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹3892.5

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 3886.5. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6, suggesting a decrease of 6 in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3892.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a volume of 20,894 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 3,892.5.

