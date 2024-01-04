Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stocks plummet as investors stay cautious

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3899.35 and closed at ₹3892.5. The stock reached a high of ₹3923.75 and a low of ₹3879. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹106402.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4201.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 20894 shares.
The current data of Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹3868.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.47 percent, resulting in a net change of -18.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.64%
|3 Months
|4.49%
|6 Months
|17.46%
|YTD
|-6.18%
|1 Year
|20.98%
The current price of Eicher Motors stock is ₹3886.5. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6, suggesting a decrease of ₹6 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a volume of 20,894 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹3,892.5.
