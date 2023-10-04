Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3426.6 and closed at ₹3456.05. The stock had a high of ₹3429.95 and a low of ₹3303 during the day. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is currently ₹91733.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886, while the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 35043 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.