Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -3.04 %. The stock closed at 3456.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3351 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3426.6 and closed at 3456.05. The stock had a high of 3429.95 and a low of 3303 during the day. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is currently 91733.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886, while the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 35043 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3351, down -3.04% from yesterday's ₹3456.05

The current data of Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is 3351, with a percent change of -3.04 and a net change of -105.05.

04 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3456.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors on the BSE had a volume of 35,043 shares and closed at a price of 3,456.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.