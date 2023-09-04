Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3373 and closed at ₹3337.55. The stock reached a high of ₹3405 and a low of ₹3325. The market capitalization of the company is ₹93070.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 26399 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.77% 3 Months -12.07% 6 Months 8.73% YTD 5.35% 1 Year -0.33% Share Via

