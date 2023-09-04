Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 3399.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3452.85 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3373 and closed at 3337.55. The stock reached a high of 3405 and a low of 3325. The market capitalization of the company is 93070.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 26399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST Eicher Motors September futures opened at 3449.95 as against previous close of 3420.15

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3437.1. The bid price is 3460.05, with a bid quantity of 175. The offer price is 3461.9, with an offer quantity of 175. The open interest for Eicher Motors is 3724175.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 10:02 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3452.85, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹3399.85

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3452.85. It has experienced a percent change of 1.56, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 53, suggesting that the stock has gained 53 points. Overall, the stock of Eicher Motors has seen a positive movement in its value.

Click here for Eicher Motors Profit Loss

04 Sep 2023, 09:48 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3437, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹3399.85

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is 3437, with a percent change of 1.09 and a net change of 37.15. This means that the stock has increased by 1.09% and has gained 37.15 points.

04 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.77%
3 Months-12.07%
6 Months8.73%
YTD5.35%
1 Year-0.33%
04 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3399.85, up 1.87% from yesterday's ₹3337.55

The stock price of Eicher Motors is currently at 3399.85, which represents a 1.87% increase from the previous day's closing price. The stock has seen a net change of 62.3 points.

04 Sep 2023, 08:19 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3337.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a volume of 26,399 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,337.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.