Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 05 Jan 2024, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 3886.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3861.9 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors' stock opened and closed at 3886.5 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 3891.95 and a low of 3850 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 105,729.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4201.7, while the 52-week low is 2835.95. On the BSE, there were 8202 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3886.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a volume of 8202 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 3886.5.

