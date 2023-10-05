Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

Hello User
Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 05 Oct 2023, by 1.7 %. The stock closed at 3351 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3407.9 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at a price of 3351 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 3407.9, while the low was 3325.65. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 93291.08 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 18808 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3351 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a volume of 18,808 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 3,351.

