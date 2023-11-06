Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3356.6 and closed at ₹3337.55. The stock had a high of ₹3455 and a low of ₹3354.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹93897.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 12348 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Eicher Motors stock has experienced a 1.44% increase in price, resulting in a net change of ₹49.45. The current stock price stands at ₹3479.5.
On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the BSE, a total of 12,348 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹3337.55.
