Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 3430.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3479.5 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3356.6 and closed at 3337.55. The stock had a high of 3455 and a low of 3354.05. The market capitalization of the company is 93897.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 12348 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3479.5, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹3430.05

Eicher Motors stock has experienced a 1.44% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 49.45. The current stock price stands at 3479.5.

06 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3337.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the BSE, a total of 12,348 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 3337.55.

