Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3356.6 and closed at ₹3337.55. The stock had a high of ₹3455 and a low of ₹3354.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹93897.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 12348 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.