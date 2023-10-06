Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 3400.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3439.7 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors, on the last day, opened at 3418.95 and closed at 3400.7. The stock reached a high of 3451.2 and a low of 3378.55. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 94161.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. On the BSE, a total of 16923 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3439.7, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹3400.7

Eicher Motors stock has a current price of 3439.7, with a percent change of 1.15 and a net change of 39. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, as it has increased by 1.15% or 39. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive growth.

06 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3400.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a total volume of 16,923 shares. The closing price for Eicher Motors was 3400.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.