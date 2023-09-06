Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 3430.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3401 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3430.55 and closed at 3430.5. The highest price during the day was 3442, while the lowest price was 3395.7. The market capitalization of the company is 93,102.19 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3886, and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 7061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.43%
3 Months-12.31%
6 Months7.49%
YTD5.44%
1 Year0.09%
06 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3401, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹3430.5

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3401 with a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -29.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.86% and the net change is a decline of 29.5 points.

06 Sep 2023, 08:23 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3430.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 7061 shares, with a closing price of 3430.5.

