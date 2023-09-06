Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3430.55 and closed at ₹3430.5. The highest price during the day was ₹3442, while the lowest price was ₹3395.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹93,102.19 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3886, and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 7061 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.43%
|3 Months
|-12.31%
|6 Months
|7.49%
|YTD
|5.44%
|1 Year
|0.09%
The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is ₹3401 with a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -29.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.86% and the net change is a decline of 29.5 points.
