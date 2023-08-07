Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:52 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 3359.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3358.75 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3429.55 and closed at 3380.1 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 3478.15, while the lowest price was 3350. The market capitalization of the company is 91943.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886, and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 65,008 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:52 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3358.75, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹3359.8

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3358.75 with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -1.05. This suggests that the stock has had a slight decrease in value.

07 Aug 2023, 10:34 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3358.15, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹3359.8

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3358.15 with a net change of -1.65 and a percent change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.65, or 0.05%, from its previous value.

07 Aug 2023, 10:18 AM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3350.2, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹3359.8

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3350.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -9.6, which suggests a decrease of 9.6 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3358.65, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹3359.8

The stock price of Eicher Motors is currently 3358.65, with a net change of -1.15 and a percent change of -0.03. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3359.35, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹3359.8

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3359.35. There has been a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.45 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3358.65, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹3359.8

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 3358.65 with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -1.15. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.03% or 1.15.

07 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:22 AM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3353.4, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹3359.8

The current data of Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3353.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -6.4.

07 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3359.8, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹3380.1

The current data of Eicher Motors stock shows that the price of the stock is 3359.8. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20.3, suggesting a decrease of 20.3 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3380.1 yesterday

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a volume of 65008 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 3380.1.

