Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:26 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 07 Sep 2023, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 3403.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3392.8 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3403.3 and closed at 3403.25 on the last day. The stock had a high of 3416.45 and a low of 3374.35. The company's market capitalization is 92,877.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886, while the 52-week low is 2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,103 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 08:26 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3403.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the BSE, a total of 11,103 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 3,403.25.

