Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM ISTLivemint
Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 3359.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3361.95 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3331.05 and closed at ₹3359.8. The stock reached a high of ₹3375 and a low of ₹3331.05. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹92,033.2 crore. The 52-week high is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 13,840 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2023, 08:22:35 AM IST
