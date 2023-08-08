Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3331.05 and closed at ₹3359.8. The stock reached a high of ₹3375 and a low of ₹3331.05. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹92,033.2 crore. The 52-week high is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 13,840 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.