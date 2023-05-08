Eicher Motors stock sees gains in today's trading session

Eicher Motors' last day of trading saw an open price of ₹3355.05 and a close price of ₹3357.9. The high for the day was ₹3385 and the low was the same as the open price. The market capitalisation was recorded at ₹92495.57 crore. The 52-week high for Eicher Motors was ₹3886 and the low was ₹2311.1. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume for the day was 4569 shares.

Eicher Motors trading at ₹3381, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹3357.9 Eicher Motors stock is currently trading at ₹3381 with a 0.69% increase in percentage change and a net change of 23.1. Share Via

Eicher Motors trading at ₹3380, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹3357.9 As of the current data, Eicher Motors stock is priced at ₹3380 with a net change of 22.1 and a percent change of 0.66. This implies that the stock's value has increased by 0.66% from the previous day's closing price. Share Via

Eicher Motors closed at ₹3357.9 yesterday On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 4569 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹3357.9. No information is provided regarding the change in price from the previous day or any other relevant information. Share Via