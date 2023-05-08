Hello User
Eicher Motors stock sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:00 AM IST Livemint
Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors opened at 3355.05 and reached a high of 3386.85 during the current session. The low for the session was also 3355.05.

Eicher Motors' last day of trading saw an open price of 3355.05 and a close price of 3357.9. The high for the day was 3385 and the low was the same as the open price. The market capitalisation was recorded at 92495.57 crore. The 52-week high for Eicher Motors was 3886 and the low was 2311.1. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume for the day was 4569 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:00 AM IST Eicher Motors trading at ₹3381, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹3357.9

Eicher Motors stock is currently trading at 3381 with a 0.69% increase in percentage change and a net change of 23.1.

08 May 2023, 10:53 AM IST Eicher Motors trading at ₹3380, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹3357.9

As of the current data, Eicher Motors stock is priced at 3380 with a net change of 22.1 and a percent change of 0.66. This implies that the stock's value has increased by 0.66% from the previous day's closing price.

08 May 2023, 10:41 AM IST Eicher Motors closed at ₹3357.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 4569 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3357.9. No information is provided regarding the change in price from the previous day or any other relevant information.

