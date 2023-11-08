comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock sees gains in trading today

6 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 3509 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3521.35 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher MotorsPremium
Eicher Motors

On the last day, the open price of Eicher Motors was 3508.8 and the close price was 3509.7. The stock had a high of 3539.15 and a low of 3486. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 96127.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3792.95 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 3816 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:40:35 AM IST

Top active options for Eicher Motors

Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 08 Nov 10:40 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 55.1 (+4.16%) & 100.9 (+5.88%) respectively.

Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 08 Nov 10:40 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 69.75 (+3.33%) & 36.1 (+6.02%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:37:28 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3521.35, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹3509

As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3521.35. There has been a 0.35% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 12.35.

08 Nov 2023, 10:30:33 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5420.20.90.025514.653522.0153368.55
Eicher Motors3517.858.850.253792.952835.9596206.71
TVS Motor Co1639.1529.11.811640.0968.077873.9
Hero Motocorp3142.9511.50.373275.02246.7562808.62
Tube Investments Of India3239.7532.251.013737.152375.0562566.4
08 Nov 2023, 10:19:48 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Eicher Motors stock reached a low of 3508 and a high of 3534.65 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 10:14:08 AM IST

Eicher Motors November futures opened at 3519.6 as against previous close of 3527.45

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3528.4. The bid price stands at 3542.9 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 3544.45 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has an open interest of 2,757,300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:58:33 AM IST

Eicher Motors Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:42:14 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3519.4, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹3509

The current data shows that the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3519.4. There has been a 0.3 percent increase in the stock price, with a net change of 10.4.

08 Nov 2023, 09:30:03 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.48%
3 Months5.51%
6 Months3.76%
YTD8.72%
1 Year-6.55%
08 Nov 2023, 09:14:20 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3521.55, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹3509

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3521.55 with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 12.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.36% or 12.55 points.

08 Nov 2023, 08:01:57 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3509.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,816. The closing price for the shares was 3,509.7.

