Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock sees gains in trading today

On the last day, the open price of Eicher Motors was ₹3508.8 and the close price was ₹3509.7. The stock had a high of ₹3539.15 and a low of ₹3486. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹96127.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3792.95 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 3816 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Eicher Motors Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 08 Nov 10:40 were at strike price of ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹55.1 (+4.16%) & ₹100.9 (+5.88%) respectively. Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 08 Nov 10:40 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹69.75 (+3.33%) & ₹36.1 (+6.02%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3521.35, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹3509 As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3521.35. There has been a 0.35% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 12.35.

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5420.2 0.9 0.02 5514.65 3522.0 153368.55 Eicher Motors 3517.85 8.85 0.25 3792.95 2835.95 96206.71 TVS Motor Co 1639.15 29.1 1.81 1640.0 968.0 77873.9 Hero Motocorp 3142.95 11.5 0.37 3275.0 2246.75 62808.62 Tube Investments Of India 3239.75 32.25 1.01 3737.15 2375.05 62566.4

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range Eicher Motors stock reached a low of ₹3508 and a high of ₹3534.65 on the current day.

Eicher Motors November futures opened at 3519.6 as against previous close of 3527.45 Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3528.4. The bid price stands at 3542.9 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 3544.45 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has an open interest of 2,757,300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Eicher Motors Live Updates EICHER MOTORS More Information

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3519.4, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹3509 The current data shows that the stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3519.4. There has been a 0.3 percent increase in the stock price, with a net change of 10.4.

Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 6.48% 3 Months 5.51% 6 Months 3.76% YTD 8.72% 1 Year -6.55%

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3521.55, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹3509 The current stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3521.55 with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 12.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.36% or 12.55 points.

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3509.7 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,816. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,509.7.