Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock sees gains in trading today

On the last day, the open price of Eicher Motors was ₹3508.8 and the close price was ₹3509.7. The stock had a high of ₹3539.15 and a low of ₹3486. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹96127.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3792.95 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 3816 shares.
Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 08 Nov 10:40 were at strike price of ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹55.1 (+4.16%) & ₹100.9 (+5.88%) respectively.
Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 08 Nov 10:40 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹69.75 (+3.33%) & ₹36.1 (+6.02%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Auto
|5420.2
|0.9
|0.02
|5514.65
|3522.0
|153368.55
|Eicher Motors
|3517.85
|8.85
|0.25
|3792.95
|2835.95
|96206.71
|TVS Motor Co
|1639.15
|29.1
|1.81
|1640.0
|968.0
|77873.9
|Hero Motocorp
|3142.95
|11.5
|0.37
|3275.0
|2246.75
|62808.62
|Tube Investments Of India
|3239.75
|32.25
|1.01
|3737.15
|2375.05
|62566.4
Eicher Motors stock reached a low of ₹3508 and a high of ₹3534.65 on the current day.
Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3528.4. The bid price stands at 3542.9 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 3544.45 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has an open interest of 2,757,300.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.48%
|3 Months
|5.51%
|6 Months
|3.76%
|YTD
|8.72%
|1 Year
|-6.55%
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,816. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,509.7.
