Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock sees gains in trading today

On the last day, the open price of Eicher Motors was ₹3508.8 and the close price was ₹3509.7. The stock had a high of ₹3539.15 and a low of ₹3486. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹96127.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3792.95 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 3816 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.