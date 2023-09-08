Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock sees downward trend in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:08 AM IST Trade
Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 3400.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3395 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3395.65 and closed at 3389.55. The highest price reached during the day was 3412.15, while the lowest price was 3375.05. The company has a market capitalization of 92,937.94 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3886, and the 52-week low is 2835.95. On the BSE, a total of 5264 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:08 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3395, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹3400.75

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that it is trading at a price of 3395. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.75, suggesting a decrease of 5.75 in the stock price.

08 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM IST Eicher Motors September futures opened at 3428.95 as against previous close of 3418.4

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3390.2. The bid price stands at 3405.65 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 3408.2 with an offer quantity of 175. The open interest for Eicher Motors is 3636325.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3392, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹3400.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3392. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.26. The net change in the stock price is -8.75.

08 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.97%
3 Months-11.77%
6 Months8.13%
YTD5.41%
1 Year0.56%
08 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3395, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹3389.55

The stock price of Eicher Motors is currently at 3395 with a percent change of 0.16. The net change is 5.45.

08 Sep 2023, 08:22 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3389.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 5264 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 3389.55.

