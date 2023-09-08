Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock sees downward trend in trading today

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3395.65 and closed at ₹3389.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3412.15, while the lowest price was ₹3375.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹92,937.94 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3886, and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. On the BSE, a total of 5264 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that it is trading at a price of ₹3395. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.75, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.75 in the stock price.
Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3390.2. The bid price stands at 3405.65 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 3408.2 with an offer quantity of 175. The open interest for Eicher Motors is 3636325.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3392. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.26. The net change in the stock price is -8.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.97%
|3 Months
|-11.77%
|6 Months
|8.13%
|YTD
|5.41%
|1 Year
|0.56%
The stock price of Eicher Motors is currently at ₹3395 with a percent change of 0.16. The net change is 5.45.
On the last day, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 5264 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹3389.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!