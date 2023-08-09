Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM ISTLivemint
Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2023, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 3355.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3374 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3359.95 and closed at ₹3355.55. The stock had a high of ₹3384.75 and a low of ₹3292.3. The market cap of Eicher Motors is ₹92,363.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 14,781 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Aug 2023, 08:10:56 AM IST
Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3355.55 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 14,781. The closing price of the shares was ₹3355.55.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!