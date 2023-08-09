Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3359.95 and closed at ₹3355.55. The stock had a high of ₹3384.75 and a low of ₹3292.3. The market cap of Eicher Motors is ₹92,363.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 14,781 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.