Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2023, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 3355.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3374 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3359.95 and closed at 3355.55. The stock had a high of 3384.75 and a low of 3292.3. The market cap of Eicher Motors is 92,363.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 14,781 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3355.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 14,781. The closing price of the shares was 3355.55.

