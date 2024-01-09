Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 3884.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3862 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3881.15 and closed at 3876.55. The stock had a high of 3958 and a low of 3877.7. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 106,495.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4201.7 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 9886 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Eicher Motors January futures opened at 3990.0 as against previous close of 3899.4

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3863.9 with a bid price of 3868.0 and an offer price of 3869.05. The offer quantity is 175 and the bid quantity is also 175. The stock has an open interest of 3892525.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3862, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹3884.65

Based on the current data, Eicher Motors stock has a price of 3862 with a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -22.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.58% or 22.65.

09 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.82%
3 Months3.5%
6 Months22.38%
YTD-6.26%
1 Year19.49%
09 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3903.95, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹3884.65

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3903.95 with a net change of 19.3 and a percent change of 0.5. This means that the stock has increased by 19.3 points or 0.5% from its previous closing price.

09 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3876.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 9886. The closing price for the day was 3876.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.