Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plummets in trading today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3881.15 and closed at ₹3876.55. The stock had a high of ₹3958 and a low of ₹3877.7. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹106,495.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4201.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 9886 shares.
Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3863.9 with a bid price of 3868.0 and an offer price of 3869.05. The offer quantity is 175 and the bid quantity is also 175. The stock has an open interest of 3892525.
Based on the current data, Eicher Motors stock has a price of ₹3862 with a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -22.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.58% or ₹22.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.82%
|3 Months
|3.5%
|6 Months
|22.38%
|YTD
|-6.26%
|1 Year
|19.49%
The current stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3903.95 with a net change of 19.3 and a percent change of 0.5. This means that the stock has increased by 19.3 points or 0.5% from its previous closing price.
On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 9886. The closing price for the day was ₹3876.55.
