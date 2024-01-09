Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plummets in trading today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3881.15 and closed at ₹3876.55. The stock had a high of ₹3958 and a low of ₹3877.7. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹106,495.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4201.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 9886 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.