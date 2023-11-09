Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock soars in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 3509 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3543.35 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3521.55 and closed at 3509. The stock had a high of 3565.85 and a low of 3508. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 96,999.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3792.95 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 4965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3543.35, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹3509

Eicher Motors stock is currently trading at 3543.35 with a 0.98 percent increase. The net change in the stock price is 34.35.

09 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3509 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 4965 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 3509.

