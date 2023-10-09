Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3440 and closed at ₹3439.7. The stock had a high of ₹3464.45 and a low of ₹3440. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹94443.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21338 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.