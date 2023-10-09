Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 09 Oct 2023, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 3450.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3468.05 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3440 and closed at 3439.7. The stock had a high of 3464.45 and a low of 3440. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 94443.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21338 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3468.05, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹3450.25

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3468.05, with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 17.8. This means that the stock has increased by 0.52% and has gained 17.8 points.

09 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3400.15, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹3450.25

The current data of Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is 3400.15. There has been a percent change of -1.45, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change in the stock price is -50.1, indicating a decrease of 50.1.

09 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3439.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors witnessed a total volume of 21,338 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was recorded at 3,439.7.

