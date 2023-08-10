Hello User
Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 3373.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3411.6 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3374.15 and closed at 3373.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 3415 and a low of 3333.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 93,392.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,890 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3373.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 34,890. The closing price for the stock was 3,373.25.

