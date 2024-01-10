Hello User
Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 3884.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3868.55 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Eicher Motors was 3903.95 and the close price was 3884.65. The stock reached a high of 3919.25 and a low of 3852.2. The market capitalization of the company is 105,911.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4201.7 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 15079 shares.

10 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3884.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a volume of 15,079 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,884.65.

