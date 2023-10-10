Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 3450.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3446.4 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors had an opening price of 3400.15 and a closing price of 3450.25. The stock reached a high of 3475.55 and a low of 3400.15. The market capitalization of the company is 94345.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 8008 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3450.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 8008 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3450.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.