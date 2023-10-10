Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day, Eicher Motors had an opening price of ₹3400.15 and a closing price of ₹3450.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3475.55 and a low of ₹3400.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹94345.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 8008 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.