comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 09:56:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.85 -0.13%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,167.9 2.93%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,223.1 -1.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.3 -0.97%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 244.25 0.93%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock slides in today's trading
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock slides in today's trading

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 3416.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3415.0 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher MotorsPremium
Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3411.6 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 3433.9, while the low was 3380.5. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 93,518.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886, and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 34,838 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:45:30 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3415.0, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹3416.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3415.0. It has experienced a percent change of -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.2, suggesting a decrease of 1.2 in the stock price. Overall, the stock of Eicher Motors has seen a small decline in value.

Click here for Eicher Motors Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:32:36 AM IST

Eicher Motors Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Eicher Motors Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.04%
3 Months-5.5%
6 Months5.48%
YTD5.79%
1 Year8.25%
11 Aug 2023, 09:20:09 AM IST

Eicher Motors August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 3387.3

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3414.7. There are no bid or offer prices provided, indicating no current buying or selling interest. The open interest for Eicher Motors is 4603900, suggesting a high level of market activity and potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:04:10 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3416.2, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹3411.6

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 3416.2, with a net change of 4.6 and a percent change of 0.13. This means that the stock has increased slightly in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

11 Aug 2023, 08:05:54 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3411.6 yesterday

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a volume of 34,838 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 3,411.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout