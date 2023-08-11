Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock slides in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 3416.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3415.0 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3411.6 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 3433.9, while the low was 3380.5. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 93,518.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886, and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 34,838 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3415.0, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹3416.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3415.0. It has experienced a percent change of -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.2, suggesting a decrease of 1.2 in the stock price. Overall, the stock of Eicher Motors has seen a small decline in value.

Click here for Eicher Motors Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Eicher Motors Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.04%
3 Months-5.5%
6 Months5.48%
YTD5.79%
1 Year8.25%
11 Aug 2023, 09:20 AM IST Eicher Motors August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 3387.3

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3414.7. There are no bid or offer prices provided, indicating no current buying or selling interest. The open interest for Eicher Motors is 4603900, suggesting a high level of market activity and potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3416.2, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹3411.6

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 3416.2, with a net change of 4.6 and a percent change of 0.13. This means that the stock has increased slightly in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

11 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3411.6 yesterday

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a volume of 34,838 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 3,411.6.

