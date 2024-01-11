Hello User
Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 3868.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3843.3 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors had an open price of 3868.55 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 3870.65 and a low of 3793.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 105,220.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4201.7 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,356 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

11 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3868.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Eicher Motors shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 12,356 shares. The closing price for the shares was 3,868.55.

