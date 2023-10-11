Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock up in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 3444.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3455.05 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3446.05 and closed at 3444.3. The stock's high for the day was 3475.05, while the low was 3446.05. The market cap for Eicher Motors is 94,581.81 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 19388 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3455.05. It has seen a 0.31 percent increase in its value, with a net change of 10.75.

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 19,388 shares, with a closing price of 3,444.3.

