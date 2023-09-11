Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

On the last day, the open price of Eicher Motors was ₹3402, the close price was ₹3400.75, the high price was ₹3403.85, and the low price was ₹3366.95. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹92,308.32 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3886, while the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 4808 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.