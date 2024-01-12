Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plummets in trading today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at a price of ₹3865.05 and closed at ₹3843.3. The stock reached a high of ₹3923 and a low of ₹3853. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹106250.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4201.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 19141 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3861.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 3873.15, while the offer price stands at 3874.95. There is a bid quantity of 175 shares and an offer quantity of the same amount. The open interest for Eicher Motors is 3,855,425 shares. Overall, the stock seems to be trading steadily with balanced buy and sell orders.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is ₹3857.9 with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -29.55. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.76% and has dropped 29.55 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.72%
|3 Months
|3.05%
|6 Months
|19.39%
|YTD
|-6.15%
|1 Year
|23.96%
The current stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3880.95 with a net change of 37.65, representing a percent change of 0.98. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.98% from its previous closing price.
On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 19,141. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,843.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!