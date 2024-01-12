Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 3887.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3857.9 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at a price of 3865.05 and closed at 3843.3. The stock reached a high of 3923 and a low of 3853. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 106250.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4201.7 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 19141 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Eicher Motors January futures opened at 3910.0 as against previous close of 3905.3

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3861.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 3873.15, while the offer price stands at 3874.95. There is a bid quantity of 175 shares and an offer quantity of the same amount. The open interest for Eicher Motors is 3,855,425 shares. Overall, the stock seems to be trading steadily with balanced buy and sell orders.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3857.9, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹3887.45

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3857.9 with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -29.55. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.76% and has dropped 29.55 points.

12 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.72%
3 Months3.05%
6 Months19.39%
YTD-6.15%
1 Year23.96%
12 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3880.95, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹3843.3

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3880.95 with a net change of 37.65, representing a percent change of 0.98. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.98% from its previous closing price.

12 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3843.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 19,141. The closing price for the stock was 3,843.3.

