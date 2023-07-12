comScore
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors closed today at ₹3294, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 04:02 PM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2023, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 3251.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3294 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher MotorsPremium
Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3186.05 and closed at 3173.85. The stock reached a high of 3261 and a low of 3185.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 88,988.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 96,441 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:02:21 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors closed today at ₹3294, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

Today, the closing price of Eicher Motors stock was 3294, which represents a 1.3% increase from the previous day's closing price of 3251.85. The net change in price was 42.15.

12 Jul 2023, 03:22:15 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3291.8, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 3291.8, which represents a 1.23% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 39.95.

12 Jul 2023, 03:03:54 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3292, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is 3292, with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 40.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.23% and the actual increase in price is 40.15.

12 Jul 2023, 02:48:20 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3287, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 3287, with a percentage change of 1.08 and a net change of 35.15.

12 Jul 2023, 02:34:57 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3288.7, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3288.7, which is a 1.13% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 36.85.

12 Jul 2023, 02:23:33 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3291.4, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3291.4, which represents a 1.22% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 39.55.

12 Jul 2023, 02:08:54 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3291, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3291, with a percent change of 1.2 and a net change of 39.15. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 1.2% from its previous closing price. The net change of 39.15 indicates that the stock has gained 39.15 in value. Overall, this data suggests that Eicher Motors' stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

12 Jul 2023, 01:51:15 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3288.9, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

The stock price of Eicher Motors is currently at 3288.9 with a net change of 37.05, representing a percent change of 1.14. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 01:37:02 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3286.7, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3286.7. It has experienced a 1.07% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 34.85.

12 Jul 2023, 01:03:00 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3274.8, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 3274.8, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 22.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, with the net change representing the actual increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 12:46:38 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3297, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is 3297, with a percent change of 1.39 and a net change of 45.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percent and net change. The stock price of Eicher Motors has risen by 45.15, representing a gain in value for investors. Overall, this suggests that Eicher Motors stock is performing well in the market.

12 Jul 2023, 12:35:29 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3294.8, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 3294.8 with a 1.32% percent change and a net change of 42.95.

12 Jul 2023, 12:32:42 PM IST

Eicher Motors Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 12:18:50 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3295, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 3295 with a percent change of 1.33 and a net change of 43.15.

12 Jul 2023, 12:03:45 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3294.3, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

The stock price of Eicher Motors has increased by 1.31% or 42.45. The current stock price is 3294.3.

12 Jul 2023, 11:52:00 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3294.85, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

The stock price of Eicher Motors is currently 3294.85, with a net change of 43 and a percent change of 1.32.

12 Jul 2023, 11:34:22 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3299.95, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3299.95, which represents a 1.48% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock's price is 48.1.

12 Jul 2023, 11:20:34 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3302.45, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3302.45. The stock has seen a percent change of 1.56, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 50.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

12 Jul 2023, 11:07:24 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3294.4, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 3294.4. There has been a 1.31% percent change, with a net change of 42.55.

12 Jul 2023, 10:52:48 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3286.8, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3286.8, which represents a 1.07 percent increase from the previous trading session. The net change for the stock is 34.95.

12 Jul 2023, 10:30:56 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3289.35, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 3289.35, with a percent change of 1.15 and a net change of 37.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.15% and has gained 37.5 points.

12 Jul 2023, 10:21:39 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3277.3, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 3277.3 with a net change of 25.45 and a percent change of 0.78. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:06:49 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3277.25, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3277.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 25.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:56:07 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3278.0, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is 3278.0. There has been a 0.8 percent change, which corresponds to a net change of 26.15.

12 Jul 2023, 09:34:04 AM IST

Eicher Motors Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:30:10 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3240.7, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is 3240.7. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.15, which means that the stock price has decreased by 11.15. Overall, the current data suggests that Eicher Motors stock has experienced a small decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 09:18:12 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3253.1, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3253.1 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 1.25. This means that the stock has only seen a slight increase in value, with the price changing by just 0.04 percent. The net change of 1.25 suggests that the stock has increased by this amount since the last recorded value. Overall, the stock price of Eicher Motors has remained relatively stable.

12 Jul 2023, 09:00:03 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3251.85, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹3173.85

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3251.85. There has been a percent change of 2.46, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 78, suggesting a significant rise in the stock value. Overall, the data suggests that Eicher Motors stock has performed well and has experienced positive growth.

12 Jul 2023, 08:22:56 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3173.85 yesterday

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 96,441 shares, with a closing price of 3,173.85.

