Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 3458.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3477 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last trading day, Eicher Motors opened at 3485 and closed at 3458.85. The stock reached a high of 3500 and a low of 3460.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 95182.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3886 and 2835.95 respectively. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 20597 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3458.85 on last trading day

