Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees gains in today's trading

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3372.05 and closed at ₹3370.4. The stock had a high of ₹3409.95 and a low of ₹3365. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹93,347.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. On the BSE, there were 8487 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3409.95, which represents a percent change of 1.17. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.17% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹39.55, indicating that the stock has gained ₹39.55 in value.
On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a volume of 8487 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3370.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!