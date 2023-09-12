Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 3370.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3409.95 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3372.05 and closed at 3370.4. The stock had a high of 3409.95 and a low of 3365. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 93,347.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. On the BSE, there were 8487 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3409.95, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹3370.4

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3409.95, which represents a percent change of 1.17. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.17% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 39.55, indicating that the stock has gained 39.55 in value.

12 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3370.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a volume of 8487 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3370.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.