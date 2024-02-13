Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plunges on negative trading day

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors had an opening price of ₹3859.6 and a closing price of ₹3839.8. The stock had a high of ₹3900.65 and a low of ₹3817.5. The market capitalization of the company was ₹106,014.09 crore. The stock had a 52-week high of ₹4201.7 and a 52-week low of ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 5986 shares.
Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3879.95. The bid price is slightly higher at 3882.15, while the offer price is 3884.95. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 175. The stock has an open interest of 3549700.
Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at ₹3870.55. It has experienced a slight decrease of -0.05% in percentage change and a net change of -1.75. This suggests a small decline in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.47%
|3 Months
|-2.96%
|6 Months
|15.97%
|YTD
|-6.56%
|1 Year
|20.53%
The current data of Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹3850.05, which represents a decrease of 0.57% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -22.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 5,986 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,839.8.
