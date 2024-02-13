Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plunges on negative trading day

3 min read . 10:04 AM IST
Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 3872.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3870.55 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors had an opening price of 3859.6 and a closing price of 3839.8. The stock had a high of 3900.65 and a low of 3817.5. The market capitalization of the company was 106,014.09 crore. The stock had a 52-week high of 4201.7 and a 52-week low of 2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 5986 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:04 AM IST Eicher Motors February futures opened at 3887.65 as against previous close of 3884.0

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3879.95. The bid price is slightly higher at 3882.15, while the offer price is 3884.95. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 175. The stock has an open interest of 3549700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:59 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3870.55, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹3872.3

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 3870.55. It has experienced a slight decrease of -0.05% in percentage change and a net change of -1.75. This suggests a small decline in the stock's value.

13 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.47%
3 Months-2.96%
6 Months15.97%
YTD-6.56%
1 Year20.53%
13 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3850.05, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹3872.3

The current data of Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is 3850.05, which represents a decrease of 0.57% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -22.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

13 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3839.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 5,986 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,839.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!