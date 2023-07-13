comScore
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors closed today at 3254.05, down -1.11% from yesterday's 3290.65
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors closed today at ₹3254.05, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹3290.65

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 04:10 PM IST

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 3290.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3254.05 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3263.05 and closed at 3251.85. The stock reached a high of 3306.8 and a low of 3235. The market capitalization of the company is 90,141.5 crore. The 52-week high for Eicher Motors is 3886, while the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 28,849 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:10:55 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed today at ₹3254.05, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹3290.65

Eicher Motors stock closed today at 3254.05 with a 1.11% decrease in value. The net change in price was -36.6 from yesterday's closing price of 3290.65.

13 Jul 2023, 03:22:42 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3259.1, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹3290.65

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is 3259.1, with a percent change of -0.96 and a net change of -31.55. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.96% and the price has dropped by 31.55.

13 Jul 2023, 03:02:27 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3254.5, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹3290.65

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3254.5, with a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -36.15. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.1% and by 36.15.

13 Jul 2023, 02:52:22 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3254.25, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹3290.65

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is 3254.25, which represents a decrease of 1.11% or a net change of -36.4. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:31:44 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3257.3, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹3290.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3257.3. There has been a percent change of -1.01, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -33.35, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

13 Jul 2023, 02:18:18 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3254.45, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹3290.65

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is at 3254.45, which indicates a decrease of 1.1%. The net change in price is -36.2, suggesting a decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:02:22 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3251.3, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹3290.65

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3251.3. It has experienced a 1.2% decrease in its price, resulting in a net change of - 39.35.

13 Jul 2023, 01:52:16 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3257.5, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹3290.65

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3257.5 with a percent change of -1.01 and a net change of -33.15. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.01% and has experienced a decrease of 33.15.

13 Jul 2023, 01:34:54 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3252.9, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹3290.65

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 3252.9, representing a decrease of 1.15%. This corresponds to a net change of -37.75.

13 Jul 2023, 01:22:15 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3265.3, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹3290.65

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3265.3, with a percent change of -0.77 and a net change of -25.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.77% and the net change is a decrease of 25.35.

13 Jul 2023, 01:01:48 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3267, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹3290.65

The current data of Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3267, with a percent change of -0.72 and a net change of -23.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.72% and has decreased by 23.65. Overall, this suggests that Eicher Motors stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 12:49:52 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3266.9, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹3290.65

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 3266.9, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The net change in the stock price is -23.75.

13 Jul 2023, 12:34:04 PM IST

13 Jul 2023, 12:33:15 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3256.7, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹3290.65

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3256.7, with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -33.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.03% and the net change is a decrease of 33.95.

13 Jul 2023, 12:19:38 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3260.35, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹3290.65

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3260.35 with a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -30.3. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.92% and the price has dropped by 30.3.

13 Jul 2023, 12:06:09 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3256.65, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹3290.65

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3256.65. There has been a percent change of -1.03, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -34, indicating a decrease of 34. Overall, the stock price has decreased.

13 Jul 2023, 11:49:13 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3254.1, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹3290.65

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3254.1, with a percent change of -1.11 and a net change of -36.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.

13 Jul 2023, 11:33:53 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3251.3, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹3290.65

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is 3251.3. There has been a percent change of -1.2, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -39.35, indicating a decrease in the stock price by 39.35.

13 Jul 2023, 11:16:35 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3246.15, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹3290.65

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3246.15, with a percent change of -1.35 and a net change of -44.5. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.35% and the decrease in price amounts to 44.5.

13 Jul 2023, 11:00:50 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3287.35, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹3290.65

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3287.35. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -3.3.

13 Jul 2023, 10:46:41 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3285.0, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹3290.65

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3285.0, with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -5.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

13 Jul 2023, 10:35:16 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3287.35, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹3290.65

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3287.35. It has experienced a slight decrease of -0.1% in percentage change and a net change of -3.3.

13 Jul 2023, 10:04:50 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3283.9, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹3290.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3283.9. There has been a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -6.75. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.21% and decreased by 6.75.

13 Jul 2023, 09:39:29 AM IST

13 Jul 2023, 09:16:37 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3290, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹3290.65

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3290, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.65. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly, with a negative percent change and net change.

13 Jul 2023, 09:02:23 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3294, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹3251.85

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3294, with a net change of 42.15 and a percent change of 1.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.3% or 42.15 from its previous value.

13 Jul 2023, 08:13:11 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3251.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors on the BSE had a volume of 28,849 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,251.85.

