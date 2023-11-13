Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Gains Ground in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 2.33 %. The stock closed at 3577 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3660.4 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors stock opened at 3594.05 and closed at 3541.8. The highest price recorded during the day was 3613, while the lowest price was 3568.2. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 98002.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3792.95 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8456 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3660.4, up 2.33% from yesterday's ₹3577

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3660.4, which represents a 2.33% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 83.4.

13 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.29%
3 Months5.14%
6 Months-2.36%
YTD9.7%
1 Year-4.33%
13 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3580, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹3541.8

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3580, which represents a 1.08% increase. The net change is 38.2, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3541.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 8,456 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,541.8.

