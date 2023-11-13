Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Gains Ground in Trading Today

On the last day, Eicher Motors stock opened at ₹3594.05 and closed at ₹3541.8. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹3613, while the lowest price was ₹3568.2. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹98002.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3792.95 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8456 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.