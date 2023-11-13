Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Gains Ground in Trading Today

On the last day, Eicher Motors stock opened at ₹3594.05 and closed at ₹3541.8. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹3613, while the lowest price was ₹3568.2. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹98002.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3792.95 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8456 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3660.4, which represents a 2.33% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is ₹83.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.29%
|3 Months
|5.14%
|6 Months
|-2.36%
|YTD
|9.7%
|1 Year
|-4.33%
The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is ₹3580, which represents a 1.08% increase. The net change is 38.2, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 8,456 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,541.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!