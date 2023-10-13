Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Up in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3435.05 and closed at ₹3495.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3529.9, while the lowest price was ₹3435.05. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is currently ₹95784.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886, and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 19247.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3499, with a net change of 3.15 and a percent change of 0.09. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Eicher Motors had a volume of 19,247 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3,495.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!