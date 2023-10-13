Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Up in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 3495.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3499 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3435.05 and closed at 3495.85. The highest price reached during the day was 3529.9, while the lowest price was 3435.05. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is currently 95784.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886, and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 19247.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3499, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹3495.85

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3499, with a net change of 3.15 and a percent change of 0.09. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3495.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a volume of 19,247 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,495.85.

