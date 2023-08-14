Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors shares plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

Eicher Motors had an open price of ₹3366.3 and a close price of ₹3387.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached its highest point at ₹3366.3 and its lowest point at ₹3366.3. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹92,152.28 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 32 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3305, down -2.44% from yesterday's ₹3387.7
The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is ₹3305, which represents a percent change of -2.44. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.44% from its previous value. The net change is -82.7, indicating that the stock price has decreased by ₹82.7 in absolute terms.
Eicher Motors Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.88%
|3 Months
|-11.25%
|6 Months
|5.51%
|YTD
|5.0%
|1 Year
|6.7%
Eicher Motors Live Updates
Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3387.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 32. The closing price for the shares was ₹3387.7.
