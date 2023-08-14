comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors shares plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

14 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -2.44 %. The stock closed at 3387.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3305 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher MotorsPremium
Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors had an open price of 3366.3 and a close price of 3387.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached its highest point at 3366.3 and its lowest point at 3366.3. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 92,152.28 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 32 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:40:50 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3305, down -2.44% from yesterday's ₹3387.7

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3305, which represents a percent change of -2.44. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.44% from its previous value. The net change is -82.7, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 82.7 in absolute terms.

14 Aug 2023, 09:36:51 AM IST

Eicher Motors Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.88%
3 Months-11.25%
6 Months5.51%
YTD5.0%
1 Year6.7%
14 Aug 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Eicher Motors Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:11:13 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3387.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 32. The closing price for the shares was 3387.7.

