Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors shares plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

Eicher Motors had an open price of ₹3366.3 and a close price of ₹3387.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached its highest point at ₹3366.3 and its lowest point at ₹3366.3. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹92,152.28 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 32 shares.
The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is ₹3305, which represents a percent change of -2.44. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.44% from its previous value. The net change is -82.7, indicating that the stock price has decreased by ₹82.7 in absolute terms.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.88%
|3 Months
|-11.25%
|6 Months
|5.51%
|YTD
|5.0%
|1 Year
|6.7%
On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 32. The closing price for the shares was ₹3387.7.
