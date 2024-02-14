Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees stock gains in today's trading

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors had an open price of ₹3850.05 and a close price of ₹3872.3. The stock reached a high of ₹3935 and a low of ₹3768.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹105597.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4201.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35065 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Eicher Motors, a leading automobile company, has a current spot price of 3896.8. The bid price stands at 3906.9 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 3910.05 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has a significant open interest of 3,766,700, indicating strong market activity and potential trading opportunities.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of Eicher Motors stock is ₹3880.65 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 23.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.61% and the stock has gained 23.55 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.29%
|3 Months
|-4.06%
|6 Months
|15.44%
|YTD
|-6.98%
|1 Year
|18.49%
The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is ₹3780, with a percent change of -2 and a net change of -77.1. This means that the stock has decreased by 2% and the value has decreased by ₹77.1.
On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 35,065. The closing price of the shares was ₹3,872.3.
