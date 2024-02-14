Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees stock gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 3857.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3880.65 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors had an open price of 3850.05 and a close price of 3872.3. The stock reached a high of 3935 and a low of 3768.9. The market capitalization of the company is 105597.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4201.7 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35065 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST Eicher Motors February futures opened at 3870.2 as against previous close of 3866.1

Eicher Motors, a leading automobile company, has a current spot price of 3896.8. The bid price stands at 3906.9 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 3910.05 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has a significant open interest of 3,766,700, indicating strong market activity and potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3880.65, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹3857.1

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 3880.65 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 23.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.61% and the stock has gained 23.55 points.

14 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.29%
3 Months-4.06%
6 Months15.44%
YTD-6.98%
1 Year18.49%
14 Feb 2024, 09:16 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3780, down -2% from yesterday's ₹3857.1

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3780, with a percent change of -2 and a net change of -77.1. This means that the stock has decreased by 2% and the value has decreased by 77.1.

14 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3872.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 35,065. The closing price of the shares was 3,872.3.

