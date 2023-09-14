Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Sees Positive Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had an open price of ₹3342.05 and a close price of ₹3341.6. The stock reached a high of ₹3368.15 and a low of ₹3309.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹90994.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 13180 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at ₹3330, with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 9.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 13,180 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3,341.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!