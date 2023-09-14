Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Sees Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 3320.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3330 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had an open price of 3342.05 and a close price of 3341.6. The stock reached a high of 3368.15 and a low of 3309.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 90994.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 13180 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3330, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3320.25

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 3330, with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 9.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

14 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3341.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 13,180 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,341.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.