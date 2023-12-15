Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors' Stock Shows Gains Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹4051.9 and closed at ₹4033.8. The stock reached a high of ₹4099.9 and a low of ₹4045.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹111,625.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4201.7, and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 46,880 shares.
The current stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹4095, with a net change of 10.95 and a percent change of 0.27. This means that the stock price has increased by 10.95 points or 0.27% from its previous closing price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.12%
|3 Months
|15.71%
|6 Months
|15.6%
|YTD
|26.59%
|1 Year
|21.27%
The current price of Eicher Motors stock is ₹4077.25, with a net change of 43.45 and a percent change of 1.08. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.08% or ₹43.45.
On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 46,880 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹4,033.8.
