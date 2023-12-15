Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors' Stock Shows Gains Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:47 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 4084.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4095 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at 4051.9 and closed at 4033.8. The stock reached a high of 4099.9 and a low of 4045.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 111,625.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4201.7, and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 46,880 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4095, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹4084.05

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 4095, with a net change of 10.95 and a percent change of 0.27. This means that the stock price has increased by 10.95 points or 0.27% from its previous closing price.

15 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.12%
3 Months15.71%
6 Months15.6%
YTD26.59%
1 Year21.27%
15 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4077.25, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹4033.8

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 4077.25, with a net change of 43.45 and a percent change of 1.08. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.08% or 43.45.

15 Dec 2023, 08:17 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4033.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 46,880 shares. The closing price for the day was 4,033.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.