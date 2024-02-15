Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees bullish trading today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3834.25 and closed at ₹3857.1. The stock reached a high of ₹3930 and a low of ₹3729.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹106,838.15 crore. The 52-week high is ₹4201.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 30,293 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Eicher Motors is currently at ₹3902.4, which represents a 1.17% increase from the previous day's closing price. This translates to a net change of 45.3 points.
On the last day, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 30,293 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,857.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!