Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 3857.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3902.4 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3834.25 and closed at 3857.1. The stock reached a high of 3930 and a low of 3729.05. The market capitalization of the company is 106,838.15 crore. The 52-week high is 4201.7 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 30,293 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3902.4, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹3857.1

The stock price of Eicher Motors is currently at 3902.4, which represents a 1.17% increase from the previous day's closing price. This translates to a net change of 45.3 points.

15 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3857.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 30,293 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 3,857.1.

