Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 3887.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3871.3 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3887.45 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 3900.25 and a low of 3850 during the day. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 105,986.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4201.7, while the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 4107 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3887.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4107. The closing price for the stock was 3887.45.

