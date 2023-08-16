Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Slides in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 3387.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3336.35 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3366.3 and closed at 3387.7. The stock had a high of 3368.25 and a low of 3288. The market capitalization of the company is 91332.4 crore. The 52-week high for Eicher Motors is 3886, while the 52-week low is 2835.95. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 20806 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data shows that the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3336.35. There has been a decrease of 1.52% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -51.35.

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 20,806 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3387.7.

