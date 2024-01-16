Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors shares decline in trading

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors had an open price of ₹3871.65 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹3877.7 and a low of ₹3811 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹104,872.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4201.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 15,551 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.