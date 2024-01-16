Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors shares decline in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 3871.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3830.6 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors had an open price of 3871.65 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 3877.7 and a low of 3811 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 104,872.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4201.7 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 15,551 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3830.6, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹3871.65

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3830.6. The stock has experienced a decrease of 1.06% in value, with a net change of -41.05.

16 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3871.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a volume of 15,551 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 3,871.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.