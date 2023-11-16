Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock soars today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 5.55 %. The stock closed at 3645.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3847.55 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3680.2 and closed at 3645.1. The stock reached a high of 3860 and a low of 3677. The market capitalization of the company is 105336.49 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 3746.25 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 59364 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.39%
3 Months15.42%
6 Months6.05%
YTD19.23%
1 Year9.7%
16 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3847.55, up 5.55% from yesterday's ₹3645.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3847.55. The stock has experienced a 5.55% increase in percentage change, resulting in a net change of 202.45.

16 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3645.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors on the BSE reported a volume of 59,364 shares. The closing price for the day was 3,645.1.

