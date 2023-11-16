Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock soars today

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3680.2 and closed at ₹3645.1. The stock reached a high of ₹3860 and a low of ₹3677. The market capitalization of the company is ₹105336.49 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3746.25 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 59364 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.39%
|3 Months
|15.42%
|6 Months
|6.05%
|YTD
|19.23%
|1 Year
|9.7%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3847.55. The stock has experienced a 5.55% increase in percentage change, resulting in a net change of 202.45.
On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors on the BSE reported a volume of 59,364 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹3,645.1.
