Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors closed today at 3480, up 0.12% from yesterday's 3476

26 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 3476 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3480 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3492.95 and closed at 3494.5. The stock reached a high of 3499.15 and a low of 3442.4 during the day. The market cap of the company is 95155.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886, while the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 8439 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:46 PM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors closed today at ₹3480, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹3476

Eicher Motors stock closed at 3480 today, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 4. Yesterday, the stock closed at 3476.

16 Oct 2023, 05:38 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Eicher Motors stock is 3464.05, while the high price is 3503.45.

16 Oct 2023, 03:30 PM IST Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3496.85 as against previous close of 3482.9

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3486.95. The bid price is 3496.6, with a bid quantity of 175. The offer price is 3497.5, with an offer quantity of 350. The open interest is at 3140200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:28 PM IST Eicher Motors Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Eicher Motors Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 2,836.00000 and a 52-week high price of 3,889.65000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:01 PM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3488.25, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹3476

Based on the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3488.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 12.25, suggesting a positive movement.

16 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Top active options for Eicher Motors

Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 16 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 58.65 (+10.87%) & 21.6 (+2.61%) respectively.

Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 16 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 17.0 (-36.45%) & 6.7 (-37.96%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3496.85, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹3476

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3496.85. It has experienced a 0.6% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 20.85.

16 Oct 2023, 02:13 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Eicher Motors stock is 3464.05, while the high price is 3503.45.

16 Oct 2023, 02:06 PM IST Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3496.85 as against previous close of 3482.9

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3495. The bid price is 3506.55 and the offer price is 3507.8. The offer quantity is 350 and the bid quantity is 175. The open interest for Eicher Motors is 3147025.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:54 PM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3500.85, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹3476

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3500.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.71, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change is 24.85, meaning the stock has gained 24.85 points.

16 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Top active options for Eicher Motors

Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 16 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 55.0 (+3.97%) & 19.4 (-7.84%) respectively.

Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 16 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 19.85 (-25.79%) & 7.95 (-26.39%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Eicher Motors stock is 3464.05 and the high price is 3503.25.

16 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3486.15, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3476

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3486.15 with a net change of 10.15, representing a percent change of 0.29. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.29% from its previous value.

16 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3496.85 as against previous close of 3482.9

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3490.1. The bid price is 3500.7, with a bid quantity of 175. The offer price is 3503.8, with an offer quantity of 175. The open interest for Eicher Motors is 3,148,425.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3491.7, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹3476

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3491.7, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 15.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.45% and has gained 15.7 points.

16 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Eicher Motors stock today is 3464.05, while the high price is 3503.25.

16 Oct 2023, 12:05 PM IST Top active options for Eicher Motors

Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 16 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 56.25 (+6.33%) & 20.8 (-1.19%) respectively.

Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 16 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 19.65 (-26.54%) & 7.75 (-28.24%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:51 AM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3490.05, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹3476

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 3490.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.4, which represents a small increase in value. The net change is 14.05, indicating a positive change in the stock's price.

16 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3496.85 as against previous close of 3482.9

Eicher Motors, with a spot price of 3483.05, is currently being bid at 3492.4 with an offer price of 3494.0. The bid and offer quantities stand at 175 each. The stock has an open interest of 3145625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Eicher Motors stock today was 3464.05, while the high price reached 3503.25.

16 Oct 2023, 11:09 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3488.2, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹3476

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3488.2. There has been a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 12.2, suggesting that the stock has increased by 12.2 points.

16 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Eicher Motors

Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 16 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 57.05 (+7.84%) & 21.0 (-0.24%) respectively.

Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 16 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 22.2 (-17.01%) & 9.0 (-16.67%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3490.45, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹3476

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3490.45. It has experienced a 0.42% increase in the price, resulting in a net change of 14.45.

16 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Eicher Motors stock today was 3464.05 and the high price was 3502.8.

16 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Eicher Motors October futures opened at 3496.85 as against previous close of 3482.9

Eicher Motors, currently trading at a spot price of 3488, has a bid price of 3500.05 and an offer price of 3502.35. The offer quantity stands at 175, while the bid quantity is also 175. The stock has a significant open interest of 3148425.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3487.2, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹3476

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 3487.2. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.2, which means the stock has increased by 11.2. Overall, the stock price of Eicher Motors has seen a small increase.

16 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3476, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹3494.5

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3476, with a percent change of -0.53. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.53% compared to its previous value. The net change is -18.5, which indicates that the stock has decreased by 18.5 in value. Overall, this suggests that Eicher Motors stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

16 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3494.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 8439 shares and the closing price was 3494.5.

