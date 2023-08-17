Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 3339 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3320.5 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors opened at 3330.05 and closed at 3339 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 3345 and a low of 3288.3. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 90898.51 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 3886 and 2835.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 11207 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3320.5, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹3339

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3320.5, with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -18.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.55% and the value has decreased by 18.5.

17 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3339 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 11,207. The closing price for the day was 3,339.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.