Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

Eicher Motors opened at ₹3330.05 and closed at ₹3339 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹3345 and a low of ₹3288.3. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹90898.51 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹3886 and ₹2835.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 11207 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
